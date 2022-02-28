Cathy Lynn Morgan, 58, passed away Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. She was the wife of Tilford Morgan of Batesville.

There was a memorial service held celebrating Cathy’s life Monday, Feb. 28, at Wells Funeral Home in Batesville. Rev. Whit Lewis officiated.

Born, July 30, 1963, one of two girls, to Earnestine Minton Farris and the late Jonah William Farris in Marks.

Cathy mostly stayed home to raise her son, Michael and take care of her family. She enjoyed playing cards, working jig-saw puzzles, traveling and taking day trips. She loved attending musicals at the Orpheum Theater in Memphis, “Wicked”, being her favorite. Cathy often listened to the Celtic Women and dreamed of visiting Ireland.

The loving family she leaves behind includes her husband, Tilford Morgan of Batesville; son, Michael Morgan of Batesville; sister, Michelle Baker-Mosley of Southaven; and her mother, Earnestine Minton Farris of Southaven.