FSB offering tips on saving in Zoom meet

First Security Bank will offer a community development program free of charge to people wanting to make the most of their tax refund.

“Savings Tips” will be presented by Russell Pierce, an accounting officer at the Batesville bank. The program will be Thursday, Feb. 24, at 5:30 p.m. and will be made available to the community through a Zoom meeting.

The meeting ID is 89141363142 and the Passcode is L5HG2G.

Topics covered will include creating a plan, setting a goal, finding a place for savings, building wealth, and watching deposits grow.

For more information contact Belinda Morris at (662) 563-9311, Ext. 1130.