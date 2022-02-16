Cistern Hill M.B. Church celebrates Black History

Cistern Hill Missionary Baptist Church of Como, under the leadership of Pastor Cedric L. Richardson, will observe Black History each Sunday in February at 11 a.m.

The first Sunday, Feb. 6, the emphasis was on Como. On June 24, 1974, twelve members of the Como Voters League signed a petition to file a lawsuit against the town of Como to get paved streets, street lights, and sewage improvement in the Black neighborhood (then Warren and Taylor Streets).

Of the twelve who signed the petition, ten are deceased: Sadie Black, Early Boyce, Clyde Brown, William T. Evans, Patsy Mae Johnson, Adelaide Kerney, John Lloyd, Jr., Warren Scott, Bonnie Strickland and Mack Taylor, Sr.

The two living who signed are Johnny Armstrong and James Little. Johnny Armstrong participated in church services and was presented a copy of the original petition.

The second Sunday, Feb. 13, the focus was on Black History in Mississippi, citing Medgar Evers, Fannie Lou Hamer, and James Meridith, several of the many in Mississippi who fought for Civil Rights for Blacks.

The third Sunday, Feb. 20, Shardae Thomas will give highlights on her grandfather Otha Turner.

The fourth Sunday, Feb. 27, Mildrette Netter White will tell of her participating in the 1968 Olympic in Mexico where she was a Gold Medal winner from Rosedale, Mississippi.

Photo: Johnny Armstrong was presented a copy of the original petition filed by 12 members of the Como Voters League to have streets paved, lights installed, and sewage system improvements in the Black neighborhood. (Contributed)