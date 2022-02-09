NP basketball riding high into postseason

Published 8:03 am Wednesday, February 9, 2022

By Brad Greer

After completing an undefeated regular season, both the North Panola Cougars and Lady Cougars have set their sights on a district championship. The Region 2-3A tournament tipped off Tuesday (Feb. 8) at Holly Springs.

By virtue of being the No.1 seeds, both teams received a bye into the second round and will play Thursday (Feb.10).

The Lady Cougars (17-8) will take on the Byhalia/ Rosa Fort winner at 4 p.m while the Cougar boys (20-5) takes on the Independence/ Rosa Fort winner following the girls contest.

The girls consolation and championship games are slated for 4 & 7 p.m. Friday while the boys are also Friday at 5:30 & 8:30 p.m.. 

The top four teams advance to the North 3A State playoff next week. 

Photo:  North Panola senior Tony Davis, Jr., pushes the ball up court against Center Hill last week. (Contributed)

