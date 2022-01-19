Batesville Fire Dept. Log 1/11-17/21

Batesville Fire Dept. Log

Staff Reports

The Batesville Fire Dept. responded to the following calls during the past week:

Jan. 11

7:48 a.m. – Hwy. 35, Performance Food Group, female has passed out.

3:52 p.m. – Hwy. 6 near Wildwood Subdivision, grass fire in the median.

Jan. 12

2:00 p.m. – West St., structure fire.

6:14 p.m. – Draper St., 51 year old female.

7:02 p.m. – Power Drive, fire alarm activated.

Jan. 13

10:55 a.m. – Shamrock Dr., Lakewood Place Apartments, 39 year old female has not eaten or drank in two days, Lifeguard also dispatched.

11:01 a.m. – Raceway convenience store, female has memory loss and may have dementia, EMS also in route.

Jan. 14

12:12 a.m. – Vance St., 81 year old subject having trouble breathing.

1:09 a.m. – Watts St., 79 year old female has fallen.

10:32 a.m. – Martinez St., 58 year old female sick, Covid exposure.

12:18 p.m. – Hwy. 51, in front of Walgreens, two vehicle motor crash, no reported injuries, road is blocked.

12:44 p.m. – Hwy. 6 and I-55, eastbound lane, accident, traffic not blocked.

Jan. 15

9:22 a.m. – Brinkley Lane, female has fallen in yard, is not injured, needs lift assist.

1:18 p.m. – Hoskins Rd., 43 year old man having trouble breathing, Covid positive.

Jan. 16

12:58 a.m. – Covenant Dr., Comfort Suites, fire alarm on the second floor.

1:34 a.m. – Power Dr., Days Inn, suicide intervention.

5:54 a.m. – Baker Rd., shed fully engulfed, Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance.

6:10 a.m. – Martinez St., 53 female with abdominal pain, Lifeguard also in route.

11:59 a.m. – Lakewood Place Apts., Shamrock Dr., Down Syndrome patient has fallen in the bathroom.

1:38 p.m. – Bates St., 93 year old male with low blood pressure.

Jan. 17

4:01 a.m. – Hwy. 35N, Loves Truck Stop, 18-year-old wheeler on fire, caller believes occupant is inside the truck asleep, Lifeguard put on standby.

6:52 a.m. – Piggly Wiggly, 41 year old female, hands cramping.

8:07 a.m. – Hwy. 51S, Expert Auto Glass, smoke coming from the building.