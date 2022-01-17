Monty Carl Ware, 72, passed away Friday evening, Jan. 7, 2022, at Baptist Desoto Hospital in Southaven.

Friends and family held a memorial service at Wells Funeral Home Wednesday, Jan. 12, Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home.

Monty was born Aug. 3, 1949, in Pope, to the late Bill and Minnie Mehan Ware. He was a retired salesman and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army. Monty enjoyed watching western movies and fishing. He was a true family man with whom he loved spending time with. His favorite saying was, “If I knew grandchildren were this much fun, I would have had them first”.

Monty’s memory will be cherished most by his family, which includes his wife, JoAnn Patterson Ware of Batesville; three daughters, Tammy Bryant (Sam) of Batesville, Michelle Rodgers (Shea) of Marks, Amanda Johnson (Douglas) of Batesville; sister, Carol Ann Bryant of Marks; eight grandchildren, Taylor Rotenberry (Jamie), Kristen Wilson (Matt), Hunter Bryant (Kelsey), Turner Rotenberry, Cole Rotenberry, Savannah Bryant, Joshua Johnson, Brittany Johnson and four great-grandchildren.

Along with his parents, Monty was preceded in death by one grandson, Davey Bryant, six brothers and two sisters.