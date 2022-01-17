Batesville Fire Dept. Log 1/4-10/22

The Batesville Fire Dept. responded to the following calls during the past week:

Jan. 4

6:01 a.m. – Pearson St., caller reporting flames have started back up at the building firefighters had a call the day before.

9:14 a.m. – Harmon Circle, Covid patient having difficulty breathing.

11:54 a.m. – Apartment complex reporting 68 year old man unresponsive.

4:17 p.m. – Keating Rd., Hibbett Sports employees reporting smell of gas.

5:11 p.m. – Hoskins Rd., male subject having an asthma attack.

6 p.m. – Harmon Rd., 50 year old male unresponsive.

Jan. 5

12:02 a.m. – Lakewood Dr., female having difficulty breathing.

12:56 a.m. – Court St., caller reporting smoke alarm is sounding, but no fire can be seen.

8:45 a.m. – Panola Medical Center Emergency Room, smoke detector going off.

11:03 a.m. – Cole Drive, 57 year old female with thigh pain.

12:51 p.m. – Vick St., 85 year old female with weakness.

1:13 p.m. – Everett Smith Rd., residential fire alarm.

1:23 p.m. – Kay St., 84 year old female has fallen and hit her head.

4:50 p.m. – Dollar General, Hwy. 6, motor vehicle crash.

6:14 p.m. – Hwy. 6 and Keating Dr., two car motor vehicle crash.

Jan. 6

2:08 a.m. – Hadorn Rd., 24 year old sick and running fever.

12:05 p.m. – Hwy. 51, near Health Department, two car motor vehicle crash.

8:22 p.m. – Shamrock Dr., 2 year old having a seizure.

10:13 p.m. – Draper St., 51 year old female with fever and high blood pressure.

10:31 p.m. – Batesville Dr., smoke detector going off.

Jan. 7

5:56 a.m. – Power Dr., Holiday Inn, fire alarm.

5:58 p.m. – Huddle House, 18 wheeler hit the building and kept driving.

Jan. 8

2:47 a.m. – Vick St., elderly patient has fallen, daughter advises patient needs assistance getting back into bed.

3:28 a.m. – Cotton Plant Rd., lift assist needed for 87 year old female.

7:16 a.m. – Batesville Dr., 79 year old female, unresponsive, possible asphyxiation.

11:13 a.m. – Cotton Plant Rd., 87 year old female with weakness.

11:14 a.m. – Hwy. 51, Batesville Gun & Pawn, subject sitting outside with chest pain, ambulance also in route.

11:23 a.m. – Vick St., 85 year old female dizzy with shortness of breath.

4:47 p.m. – Captain D’s restaurant, commercial fire alarm.

7:09 p.m. – Captain D’s restaurant, fire alarm problem.

Jan. 9

10:55 a.m. – Love’s Truck Stop, 44 year old female with shortness of breath, Lifeguard ambulance also in route.

5:01 p.m. – Oakley Dr., fire alarm.

Jan. 10

9:10 a.m. – Curtis-Locke Station Rd., residential house fire, volunteer department asking for assistance.

4:48 p.m. – Shamrock Dr., Lakewood Apartments, 79 year old female exposed to Covid, having weakness.

7:55 p.m. – Lowe’s parking lot, male in a white car reportedly having trouble breathing.