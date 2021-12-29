Panola County Jail Log 12/20-27/21

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

Dec. 20

Christopher Eugean Wells, Eureka Rd., Courtland, charged with driving with a suspended license.

Timothy Watson Jamerson, 4109 Roman Forest Rd., Olive Branch, state inmate hold.

Darnell Burdette, 504 Warren St., Como, state inmate hold.

Ricky Dewayne Keisling, 88 CR 382, Water Valley, state inmate hold.

Tammy Lynn Davis, 11646 Eureka St.,, Courtland, charged with forgery and false pretense.

Dec. 21

James Calvin Pattridge, Jr., 717 Bowen Rd., Sardis, charged with transfer of a stolen firearm.

Melissa Caitlin Sorrells, 18001 Hwy. 51S, Sardis, charged with shoplifting, felony possession of a controlled substance, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Ashley Dawn Robinson McMinn, 101 Tubbs Rd., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Dec. 22

Tammy Marie Cornell, 753 Roberson Lane, Batesville, charged with arson and conspiracy.

Teauntray Dewayne Douglas, 413 Jones St., Apt. 35, Crenshaw, charged with contempt of court (Crenshaw Municipal).

Nicholas Lamont Thompson, 821 Edwards Rd., Sardis, charged with driving with a suspended license, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

Dec. 23

Jairus Deon Wiley, 145A Tramel Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI, no seatbelt, and violation of the window tint ordinance.

Lester Leon Buice, 19190 Hwy. 51, Sardis, charged with resisting arrest, assault on a law enforcement officer, and disorderly conduct.

Eric Cordell Bell, 1006 Sees Chapel Rd., Crenshaw, arrested on a bench warrant from Crenshaw Municipal.

Daniel Shane Roberts, 211 Georgia St., Batesville, charged with DUI.

Dec. 24

Michael McKee, II, 335 Nail Rd., Southaven, charged with DUI (other), possession of paraphernalia, speeding, and no insurance.

Kenneth Wayne Bailey, 200 Hwy. 51S , Batesville, charged with DUI.

David Lee Baker, 42 Hwy. 51S, Courtland, charged with public drunkenness.

Dec. 25

Jonathan Jermaine Cox, 369 CR 30, Oxford, charged with DUI (other).

Jesus Alberto Pena, 218 Eureka St., Batesville, charged with domestic violence by threat.

Deon Christopher Pryor, 218 Broadway St., Batesville, charged with disturbing the peace and held on a bench warrant from Batesville Municipal.

Dec. 26

Krystal Lanette Ellis, 3738 E. Vicksburg Estate Dr., Missouri City, TX, charged with DUI and careless driving.

Ronald Lamaris Liggins, 221 Eisenhower Dr., Biloxi, charged with DUI (other), speeding, and violation of the window tint ordinance.

Carlos Romarion Thomas, 201 Draper St., Batesville, charged with contempt of court (Sardis Municipal).

Dec. 27

Morgan Martine Lamb, 209 Forrest Drive South, Sardis, charged with interfering with the operation of a school bus.