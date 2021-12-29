Miss. highways safer this Christmas

The Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Christmas holiday travel enforcement period concluded Sunday, Dec. 26 at midnight. The period began on Thursday, Dec. 23 at 6 a.m.

During the special enforcement period, state patrol officers issued 6,520 citations, made 146 arrests for impaired driving, and investigated 174 crashes resulting in 30 injurieås with one fatal crash and one death.

Officers in the Troop E district, which includes Panola County, issued 953 citations, made 18 DUI arrests, and five drug possession arrests (one felony).

They wrote 78 tickets for failure to wear seat belt violations and cited four drivers for having improper child restraints. Officers provided assistance to 25 motorists, according to the data released by MHP.

Troop E officers investigated 24 collisions with seven injuries. No accidents involved alcohol or drugs, the report said.

The deadly crash occurred in Jasper County on Hwy. 503. Darion Milsap, 24, of Vossburg, lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree about 6:30 a.m. Christmas day.

Last year during the Christmas travel period, officers issued 1,200 fewer citations, and made 130 DUI arrests.

The 2020 period also had more crashes (201) and four fatalities.