Jail Log 12/13-19/21

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

Dec. 13

Tracy C. Morris, 11240 Curtis Rd., Batesville, serving two days on sentence from Panola County Justice Court.

Dec. 14

Brandis Mulik Pettis, 12 CR 2067, Oxford, charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Justin Alexander Lee Hall, 33 CR 398, Taylor, charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Chester Dekell Igland, 1258 Harpo St., Tunica, charged with probation violation.

Brittany Sharnee Jackson, 421 Dewberry St., Sardis, charged with disregarding a stop sign, no insurance, driving with a suspended license, DUI, and contempt of court/failure to appear from Sardis Municipal Court.

Dec. 15

Tyree Yarrell Peterson, 108 Thompson Lane, Statenville, GA, arrested on a hold for Jacksonville, FL.

Dalton Dakota Pruitt, 414 Darby Ave., Lambert, charged with three counts of grand larceny, two counts of petit larceny, and four counts of malicious mischief.

Lajarrion Jamal Walton, 227 Terry Ave., Crenshaw, charged with contempt of court from Como Municipal.

Trodarius Devonte Pettis, 303 Railroad St., Lot. 29, Como, charged with disturbance of a family, simple assault, malicious mischief, and resisting arrest.

Dec. 16

David A. Burke, 4593 Good Hope Rd., Batesville, charged with petit larceny and burglary of commercial cars.

Dec. 17

John D. Railey IV, 2433 John Branch Rd., Batesville, charged with public drunkenness.

Mario Cortez Key, 712 Bethlehem Rd., Batesville, charged with domestic violence, failure to stop at officer’s signal, and a hold from Batesville Municipal Court.

Ricky Jackson, 215 Ford St., Como, charged with DUI.

Dec. 18

Carlos Landron Hooks, 219 Noble St., Batesville, charged with failure to complete work program.

Keith Obrien Knighton, 138B CR 369, Water Valley, charged with careless driving, no insurance, no driver’s license, and DUI.

Timothy Gabriel Moore, 213 Hendrix Rd., Batesville, charged with disturbance of a family.

Dec. 19

Kevin Merrell, 65 Hibblett Rd., Como, charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.