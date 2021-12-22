College Roundup

South Panola’s James Scott had one reception for 16 yards in the South’s 27-24 loss to the North in the Bernard Blackwell All-Star Classic Saturday in Gulfport.

D’Jordan Strong collected four tackles in Coastal Carolina’s 47-41 win over Northern Illinois in the Tailgreeter Cure Bowl.

Ally Alford registered a season-high 27 points on seven three-pointers in Mississippi College’s 83-75 loss to No.19 Union (TN). Alford was also named Freshman of the Week by the Gulf South Conference last week.