Community Calendar

Jan. 3

The Panola County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. at the Sardis Courthouse. It is an open meeting.

Jan. 4

The Batesville Mayor and Board of Aldermen will meet at 2 p.m. at City Hall in a regularly scheduled, open meeting.

Jan. 8

Panola County Livestock Show beginning at 10 a.m. at the Batesville Civic Center. Order of events will be celebrity showing, goat showmanship and goat show, followed by the lamb, hog, and beef showmanship and shows. For more information contact the Extension Office at 563-6260.

Jan. 10

The Panola County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. at the Batesville Courthouse. It is an open meeting.

Jan. 10

The Panola County Land Use and Development Commission will meet at 6 p.m. at the Batesville Courthouse. It is an open meeting.

Jan. 14&15

Panola County will host the District Livestock Show at the Batesville Civic Center. The market lamb/weather goat commercial doe showmanship and show will begin at noon on Friday, and will be followed by the market hog/gilt showmanship and show at 2 p.m. Beef showmanship and show will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday. For more information contact the Extension Office at 563-6260.

Jan. 18

The Batesville Mayor and Board of Aldermen will meet at 2 p.m. at City Hall in a regularly scheduled, open meeting.

Thursdays

Batesville Lions Club hosts bingo with 17 games and total cash prizes of $4,400. Card sales begin at 6 p.m. Early games at 7 p.m. and regular games start at 8 p.m. Refreshments are available.

Ongoing

Bagged pairs of new or gently used shoes and boots of all types for men, women, and children are currently being collected for Batesville Safe Shelter. Donations can be dropped off at Groovy’s Garage, 985-D Eureka Rd., during normal business hours. All types of footwear is acceptable and will be appreciated.