He unlocks door that others might come in 

By Mary Murphy

New Enon Community

Pressed down, shaken together, the storm is raging where we stand in the present of none so fair.

Search not for the innocence of man, but the state of none so bare. We come into suffering to bear the cross. Your way is not God’s way. We temper into the sunset going to and fro, but yet we continue to bear.

In the midst of the storm he saves me. He unlocks the doors that others might come in. Take for granted no more tomorrow. I see the wonder and beauty when men come together, and destruction when they pull apart.

Love is to continue to bear each other’s burden. We are shielded by his power of forgiveness.

Prick my heart, Lord, so that others might see the change in me.