College/Pro Roundup

Ja’Tavion Hicks scored seven points in Mississippi Delta Community College’s (2-9) 79-58 loss to Baton Rouge CC. Hicks followed that with a nine- point performance in the Trojans 65-55 setback to Meridian CC.

Ally Alford scored 10 points and pulled down six rebounds as Mississippi College improved to 7-3 and 2-1 in Gulf South Conference play with a 63-55 road win over Montevallo (AL) Sunday. Also last week, Alford had a game-high 21 points with five three-pointers in the Lady Choctaws 108-38 romp over Mississippi University for Women.

Janari Dean, redshirt freshman linebacker at Mississippi State, has announced he will enter the transfer portal.He appeared in nine games for the Bulldogs and collected three tackles on the year.

Darrell Henderson, Jr., has been placed on the reserve/Covid list the Los Angeles Rams announced last Saturday. He missed Monday’s night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals and could miss next week’s game against Seattle. Henderson is the Rams leading rusher this season with 648 yards and five touchdowns in 10 games.

Jamarcus Hardrick and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers captured their second Gray Cup championship with a 33-25 overtime victory over the Hamilton Tiger Cats. Hardrick, a 2007 South Panola graduate, is in his seventh year in the Canadian Football League and has been selected All-Pro on two occasions.