How to Watch the NBA Today, October 22 Published 10:28 pm Monday, October 21, 2024

The New York Knicks against the Boston Celtics is one game in particular to watch on a Tuesday NBA slate that features two competitive matchups.

If you’re searching for live coverage of today’s NBA action, we have you covered. Check out the links below.

Watch the NBA Today – October 22

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California TV Channel: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

