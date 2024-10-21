How to Watch the NBA Today, October 22

Published 10:28 pm Monday, October 21, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch the NBA Today, October 22

The New York Knicks against the Boston Celtics is one game in particular to watch on a Tuesday NBA slate that features two competitive matchups.

If you’re searching for live coverage of today’s NBA action, we have you covered. Check out the links below.

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Watch the NBA Today – October 22

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: TD Garden
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV Channel: TNT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • TV Channel: TNT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

More How to Watch

