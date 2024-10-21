How to Watch the NBA Today, October 22
Published 10:28 pm Monday, October 21, 2024
The New York Knicks against the Boston Celtics is one game in particular to watch on a Tuesday NBA slate that features two competitive matchups.
If you’re searching for live coverage of today’s NBA action, we have you covered. Check out the links below.
Watch the NBA Today – October 22
Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: TD Garden
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)
