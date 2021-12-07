Chicken and Corn Chowder Recipe

Published 8:32 am Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Recipe of the Week

By Robert St. John

1 /4 lb              Bacon

1 /2 lb              Onions, small dice

1 Tbl               Black pepper

3 tsp                Poultry seasoning

1 1 /2 cups       Chicken breast, raw, chopped

1 /4 cup           Flour

1 quart             Chicken stock or broth

2 cups              Creamed Corn

2 cups              Red new potatoes, skin on, quartered, cooked and drained

2 cups              Heavy whipping cream, hot

1 /2 cup           Half and Half, hot

2 Tbl               Hot sauce

Chop bacon, render and drain fat into stockpot. Add onions and sauté until tender (do not brown). Season chicken with poultry seasoning, add to pot and cook through. Add flour, mixing well. Cook without browning for approximately five minutes. Add chicken stock slowly, stirring until smooth. Add corn. Add drained potatoes. Add hot cream, milk and hot sauce. Yield: one gallon

