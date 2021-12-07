Chicken and Corn Chowder Recipe

Recipe of the Week

By Robert St. John

1 /4 lb Bacon

1 /2 lb Onions, small dice

1 Tbl Black pepper

3 tsp Poultry seasoning

1 1 /2 cups Chicken breast, raw, chopped

1 /4 cup Flour

1 quart Chicken stock or broth

2 cups Creamed Corn

2 cups Red new potatoes, skin on, quartered, cooked and drained

2 cups Heavy whipping cream, hot

1 /2 cup Half and Half, hot

2 Tbl Hot sauce

Chop bacon, render and drain fat into stockpot. Add onions and sauté until tender (do not brown). Season chicken with poultry seasoning, add to pot and cook through. Add flour, mixing well. Cook without browning for approximately five minutes. Add chicken stock slowly, stirring until smooth. Add corn. Add drained potatoes. Add hot cream, milk and hot sauce. Yield: one gallon