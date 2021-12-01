Charlsa Erin (Carr) McCachren, 35, of Raymond, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Merit Central Hospital in Jackson. Born on Oct. 4, 1986, she was the daughter of Joe and Jean Pullen and Charles Carr.

Funeral services for Charlsa will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 4, at Sylva Rena Baptist Church in Water Valley. The family will receive friends beginning at 11 a.m. prior to the service. Bro. Will Turner and Bro. Shane Crawford will be officiating the service. She will be laid to rest at Bethel Cemetery in Enid, in Tallahatchie County. Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Billy Trimble, Bill Pullen, T. J. Morgan, Turner Moore, Will Turner, Less Land, Dalton Turner, Trey Wright, and Bubba Eubanks. Honorary Pallbearers are John Michael Rollins, Tiner Moore, Reed Trimble, Trent Long, Beau Pullen, Caden Link, Randy Turner and Scott Turner.

Charlsa loved her family and enjoyed being with them in her free time. She especially loved spending time with Cooper – her loving husband of 11 years and her eight year old son Christopher. She enjoyed traveling, watching her son play baseball, watching a good movie, reading a good book and loved her MS State Bulldogs. She also loved her extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins and enjoyed spending time with them whenever she could.

Charlsa had such a kind spirit and always loved being able to help anyone. She had a servant’s heart and dedicated herself to helping and serving others. She worked in the medical field as a Radiology Technologist and always put the well-being of her patients and coworkers above herself. She made sure they were taken care of and received the care they needed.

At a young age, she made the selfless decision to help those that were in need. It was through her childhood best friend that she decided to become an organ donor. This was her way of saving more lives, even after her heavenly body went home. Her decision gave many families a special Christmas miracle this year. Although Charlsa has departed from our lives, her treasured memory will hold a special place in the hearts of her loved ones.

Those left to continue walking down the path of life in Charlsa’s absence include her husband Bryan Cooper McCachren and son Christopher Cole McCachren of Raymond; Grandmother Betty Pullen of Water Valley; sisters Kim (Bill) Trimble of Brandon, and Lauren (Bubba) Eubanks Water Valley; one brother William (Bill) Pullen Water Valley,; In-laws James Bobby McCachren and Ellen (Hill) McCachren of Enid; One niece Madeline Trimble of Brandon, and nephews Reed Trimble of Brandon; Caden Link and Joseph Eubanks of Water Valley; William (Beau) Pullen, Seth Pullen and Tate Pullen, all of Gloster.

Charlsa was preceded in death by her Grandparents Billy and Wilma (Clark) Turner; Barney Pullen and Ovie (Brown) Carr; Her beloved Aunt Sandra (Turner) Morgan, and Uncle Marty Turner.

Donations can be made in her honor in lieu of flowers to the Palmer Home for Children in Columbus, MS in support of her advocation for adoption and foster care.