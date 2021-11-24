Community Calendar

Nov. 25

The Sardis District Association will host a Thanksgiving meal at the Baptist Educational Building, 582 W. Lee St., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The facility will be arranged so participants can drive through or walk through and pick up their meals. All CDC guidelines will be strictly adhered to. For more information, call 662-563-3020.

Nov. 27

Friends of Pam Kirby Buice will hold a fundraiser at Cole Point Fire Dept. from 5 to 10 p.m. There will be a chili supper and music by DJ Marky Mark. Raffle items will also be part of the event. Buice was seriously injured Oct. 31 in a domestic violence situation.

Nov. 30

Batesville Garden Club presents a Mistletoe & Mailboxes decorating contest with proceeds from the fundraiser going to local planting and beautification projects in Batesville. Deadline for entries is Nov. 30. Entry fee is $25. Viewing and judging will be Dec. 12. There will be 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place prizes for business and residential mailboxes.

Dec. 2

The Panola County Historical and Genealogical Society will have its Christmas Dinner at 6 p.m. All PanGen members who plan to attend should contact Thomas Toney this week.

Dec. 2

Crenshaw Christmas Parade. Contact 662-382-5234 for more information.

Dec. 4

The Hispanic Church, Primera Mision Bautista de Panola, at 149 Hwy 6W, will have a yard sale starting at 7 am. There will also be a hotdog stand and Mexican food to purchase. At 3:30 p.m. there will be an auction and pictures with Santa.

Dec. 6

Sardis Christmas Parade (rain date Dec 9). Contact Susan Mills at 662-934-3488 for more information.

Dec. 7

Batesville Christmas Parade at 6 p.m. Any group wishing to enter the parade should contact Mark Shields at 662-934-1006, Tom Hill at 662-561-2010, or Wayne Hill at 662-209-8533. No entries will be allowed without completed applications.

Dec. 11

Batesville Civic Center will be the site of SC Monster Truck Madness with shows at 1 and 7 p.m. Five globally known monster trucks will compete in racing, best trick wheelies, and freestyle. Free pit party with opportunity to see the trucks up close, ride Palmetto Patrol Monster truck and face painting for children. Gates open at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tickets may be purchased from the ticket booth at the event. Advance tickets are available at the Civic Center’s website.

Dec 12

Mississippi Representative Lataisha Jackson and Askew Grove Church present an evening of Hope and Elevation Gospel Christmas Concert, with special guest, Le’Andreia Johnson. Doors open at 5 p.m., event at 6 p.m. Venue is Northwest Community College, Howard Coliseum. Admission is free, but attendees must contact NWCC to register.

Mondays

Free line dance classes every Monday night 6-8 p.m. at the Batesville Lions Club. Teacher is Wanda Hardy 662-934-1320 & email is batesvillebootscooters2020@hotmail.com. Also on Facebook. Beginner classes are at 6 p.m. and advanced classes are at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Thursdays

Batesville Lions Club hosts bingo with 17 games and total cash prizes of $4,400. Card sales begin at 6 p.m. Early games at 7 p.m. and regular games start at 8 p.m. Refreshments are available.

Ongoing

Bagged pairs of new or gently used shoes and boots of all types for men, women, and children are currently being collected for Batesville Safe Shelter. Donations can be dropped off at Groovy’s Garage, 985-D Eureka Rd., during normal business hours. All types of footwear is acceptable and will be appreciated.