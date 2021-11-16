Peggy Sue Pruett Ward Clemmer, 77, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at the Baptist DeSoto Hospital in Southaven.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with interment to follow at Lambert Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5 to 8 p.m. at Wells Funeral Home.

Peggy was born on Aug. 23, 1944, to the late George Washington Pruett and Rachel Neal Pruett in Marks. She was a babysitter in Senatobia, where she lived and attended Highland Baptist Church. Peggy enjoyed crossword and word search puzzles and spending time with her family. She was always caring for others and there to lend a helping hand if you needed it.

The family she leaves behind includes her children, Carla Collums of Senatobia, Renee Rodgers of Lambert, Christi Meeks (Timmy) of Ripley, George Ward of Crenshaw, MS, and Mike Jeffords (Rhonda) of Marks; two step-children, Shelley Jenkins (Brian) of Ripley, and Mike Clemmer of Ripley; one sister, Irene Smith of Crowder; three brothers, John Golden of Marks, Gene Golden of Crowder, and Junior Golden of Oakland; 4 grandchildren, Chase Collums (Kayla) of Sarah, Clint Ward of South Carolina, Zach Ward of South Carolina, and Brittany Ward (Larry) of Crenshaw; and 9 great grandchildren, Dallas, Sidney, Layne, Levi, Daisy, Rhiannon, Jonah, Carl, and Gracelyn.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, Carl Ward; her second husband, James Clemmer; 4 sisters, Lorene Morgan, Ellen West, Barbara Alexander, and Jane Roberson, 10 brothers, Wayne Golden, Herman Golden, Vernon Golden, Floyd Golden, Lloyd Golden, Earl Golden, Jake Pruett, Lee Pruett, Bud Pruett, and C.W. Pruett; and one granddaughter, Chastidy Storme