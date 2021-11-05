Tigers crush Center Hill on Senior Night; will host Oxford in playoffs

Sophomore standout Julius Pope accounted for three touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving) as South Panola clinched the Region 1-6A championship with a 42-9 victory over Center Hill on ‘Senior Night’ Thursday at Robert H.Dunlap Stadium.

The Tigers (8-3) will host Oxford next Friday in round one of the North 6A State playoffs with a 7 p.m kickoff.

The Chargers enter the playoffs as the No. 4 seed from Region 2 after losing 48-7 to Madison Central Thursday.

Quarterback David Hubbard was 10-of-15 passing for 115 yards and three touchdowns as the Tigers led 14-3 after one quarter and 28-9 at halftime. Hubbard also rushed six times for 50 as part of South Panola’s 234 yards rushing on the night.

John Blockmon and Seandun Clark were on the receiving end of Hubbard’s touchdown strikes. Demarion Shaw added a five-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter.

Landis McKinney posted eight tackles while Mykel Allen and Marcus House,Jr. recovered fumbles for the Tiger defense that held Center Hill to 193 yards total offense.

After Clark returned the opening kickoff the Center Hill 35, South Panola took advantage of the short field position as Hubbard hit a wide-open Clark from five outs out on fourth down to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead.