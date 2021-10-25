Green Wave season ends with shutout of Clarksdale Lee

While they fell short of making the playoffs, the North Delta Green Wave ended the 2021 football season on a positive note and no doubt will carry some momentum into next year after defeating Clarksdale Lee Academy 14-0 Friday in Clarksdale.

North Delta (4-6) ended the campaign winning their last three for four games after starting the year 1-5. The Green Wave missed out on the playoffs after Oak Hill, who North Delta defeated earlier in the year, upset Marshall for the district championship. Kirk, Marshall and Oak Hill all advanced to the MAIS 4A playoffs.

After a scoreless first quarter which saw both teams exchange turnovers, North Delta got on the board on Martin Wolfe’s four-yard scoring run to cap off a nine-play, 76-yard drive with three minutes remaining before halftime. Wolfe closed out his final game with 132 yards on 26 carries.

The Green Wave appeared to have stretched its lead midway through the third quarter as Max Michael intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown, the officials however called a dead ball unsportsmanlike penalty on both teams which normally would have led to the touchdown stand, but instead was negated. North Delta would later turn the ball over on the Colt 23-yard line.

The controversial play eventually did not hurt North Delta by adding their final score at the 4:55 mark of the fourth quarter when Lewis Smith scored on a 16-yard run with Stiles Rowland adding the PAT. The drive was set up by a Colt botched punt at the Lee 15-yard line.

The Green Wave defense swarmed Lee’s offense the entire night by holding the Colts to two first downs and negative yards rushing. Layton Wells intercepted his fifth pass of the year in the fourth quarter to stall a Lee drive at the North Delta 27-yard line.

Photo: North Delta Stiles Rowland leaps high to intercept a pass against Lee Academy in Clarksdale Friday night. (Photo courtesy of Kim Young)