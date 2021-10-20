Panola County Jail Log 10/11-17/21

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

Oct. 11

Amy Carol Anderson, 648 Harmon Rd., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant from Panola County Circuit Court.

Karen Lynn Smith, 2100 Cross St., Apt. 3, Sardis, charged with disturbance of a family.

Stefan Heath Davis, 146 Dawn Cove, Courtland, charged with burglary of a commercial building, two counts of grand larceny, and a bench warrant from Circuit Court.

Oct. 13

John Luther Kennedy,15872 Harpon Bay Loop, Boden, AL, charged with five counts of gratification of lust.

Eddie Hugh Harris,104A Fogg Rd., Courtland, charged with shoplifting.

Dalton Walker Melton, 1688 Farrish Gravel Rd., Batesville, charged with violation of probation, no driver’s license, and no insurance.

Bobby Keith Gordon, II, 134 Private Road 3089, Oxford, charged with DUI.

Dillan Wayne Brower, 109 Dogwood Heights, Batesville, charged with public drunkenness.

Oct. 14

Tyler Weston Hatley, 107 Central St., Batesville, charged with driving with an expired tag and felony possession of a controlled substance.

Quinterious D. Smith, 206 Hays St., Batesville, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

Tyrone Adams, 203 Williams Ave., Marks, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and contempt of court (Batesville Municipal).

Alisha Bright Smith, 1259 King Rd., Sardis, charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Inez Elaina Rone, 882 CR 220, Water Valley, charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Tyrone Casey, 115 Williams St., Batesville, charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Lagregory Ellis, 206A Jones St, Batesville, charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Oct. 15

Cody Ray Jones, 158 Hirestown Rd., Westmoreland, TN, charged with shoplifting, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia.

Duane Henry Hodges, 260 Crestfield Rd., Coldwater, charged with sale of marijuana and firearm enhancement penalty.

Bobby Crychanthan Buck, Jr., 118 Nelson Ave., Crenshaw, charged with DUI.

Telakisha Marin Bonner, 706 Jones St., Crenshaw, charged with DUI.

Earl Malone Black, 320 Church St., Como, charged with animal cruelty.

Tyrese Markesa Lockett, 8786 North Creek Blvd., Southaven, charged with possession of a controlled substance, careless driving, and running a stop sign.

Oct. 16

Antina Rosha Polk, 3595 Dorchester Dr., Horn Lake, charged with DUI.

Taylor Keith Jaudon, 1162 Morrow Rd., charged with careless driving and DUI.

Brian Cornelius Merrell, 210 Garson St., Batesville, charged with shoplifting.

Joe Fredrick Mosley, Jr., 445 Sanders Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI, no seat belt, simple possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.

Jermarle Hoskins, 150 MLK Dr., Apt. 3, Batesville, charged with DUI.

Oct. 17

Dionte Lorenzo Milton, 26 Emmanuel Peyton Lane, Monticello, charged with five counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Demarcio Demond 26 Emmanuel Peyton Lane, Monticello, charged with five counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Rachel Christine Pardun, 19704 Thompson Rd., Lot. 16, Fairhope, AL, arrested on a hold for the State of Missouri.

Robert Lanson Kersh, Jr., 7132 Hwy. 51, Pope, charged with DUi.