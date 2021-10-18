James Edward Lantrip, 81 of Sardis, passed away Oct. 12, 2021, at Panola Medical Center in Batesville.

James was born Sept. 26, 1940 in Clarksdale to Edward Jackson “EJ” Lantrip and Ida (Grant) Lantrip. He graduated from Palestine High School in Palestine, AR, in 1960. James married Patsy Ann “Pat” Lamb on May 29, 1970, and they remained married until her passing in 1998. James worked in the trucking repair industry from the time he was a young man until his retirement around 2000.

As a civic minded youth, James belonged to Boy Scout Troop 48 in Germantown, TN during the 1950’s and continued to support them by visiting annual events during his entire life. As a young adult, he became an active member of the West Memphis (AR) Jaycees, holding numerous positions including President of the chapter.

He belonged to the JCI Senate, and attended several sessions of the senate late in life. James was into competitive cooking, and was a member of Super Swine Sizzlers, the 1989 Memphis in May Championship BBQ team. He eventually went from cooking to judging, where he was a well known judge for Memphis in May (MIM), later known as Memphis BBQ Network (MBN), and Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS). James served as the Barbeque organizer for Southaven Springfest BBQ Competition (Southaven, MS) for over 20 years. He loved judging steak for the Steak Cookoff Association (SCA) for the past several years.

James was a faithful member of Sardis Lake Baptist Church in Sardis and a past member of Carriage Hills Baptist Church in Southaven.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a brother, Richard Thomas Lantrip of Forrest City, AR.

James is survived by his daughter, Christine Boyd and her husband Steve, of Sardis; two grandsons, Kevin Baroni and wife Cortney of Hernando, Andrew Baroni and wife Kristy of Southaven; four great-grandchildren, Ashley Harris, Molly Baroni, Grayson Baroni, and Isabelle Baroni, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Family will be receiving friends on Tuesday, Oct. 19, from 1 to 2 p.m. with a service immediately following at Twin Oaks Funeral Home (290 Goodman Road East Southaven). Interment will also be held at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens.