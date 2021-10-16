Edna Hudson Smith, 83, passed away Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Milan, TN. She is the widow of the late Charles Edward “Sonny” Smith after 63 years of marriage.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville. The family will be receiving friends beginning at 10 a.m. prior to the service on Monday.

Edna was born March 31, 1938, in Sarah, to the late Robert M. and Willie B. Barbee Hudson. She was a retired retail manager for Fred’s in Batesville, and a member of Pope Baptist Church.

Edna is survived by her two daughters, Deb Smith Whitten (Presley) of Milan, Joyce Smith Robertson (Rickey) of Memphis; son, Charles Glenn Smith (Sherry) of Birmingham; five grandchildren, Jason Slayton (Dawn) of Batesville, Jaclyn Cook (Bryan) of Milan, Charles Allen Smith of Birmingham, James Nicholas Slayton of Milan, Christopher Kyle Smith of Birmingham; six great-grandchildren, Dylan Cook of Milan, Jay Slayton of Batesville, Ethan Cook of Milan, Landon Slayton of Milan, Will Slayton of Batesville, and James Logan Slayton of Milan, sister, Jewell Blackburn of Dyer, TN; two borthers, Charles Hudson of Friars Point, and Robert M. Hudson, Jr., of Wister, OK.

Along with her husband and parents, Edna was preceded in death by her two sisters, Mattie B. Arnold, Gracie Gaines; three brothers, Gene Hudson, Bobby Hudson and Joel Hudson.