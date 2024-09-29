How to Watch MLB Baseball on Sunday, Sept. 29: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 4:20 am Sunday, September 29, 2024

There is no shortage of excitement on today’s MLB schedule, including the New York Mets taking on the Milwaukee Brewers.

Live coverage of all the MLB action today is available for you, with the information provided below.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Sept. 29

Pittsburgh Pirates (76-85) at New York Yankees (93-68)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt (5-5, 2.55 ERA)

Clarke Schmidt (5-5, 2.55 ERA) Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter (8-9, 4.26 ERA)

St. Louis Cardinals (82-79) at San Francisco Giants (80-81)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California Giants Starter: Hayden Birdsong (5-5, 4.66 ERA)

Hayden Birdsong (5-5, 4.66 ERA) Cardinals Starter: Michael McGreevy (2-0, 2.4 ERA)

Tampa Bay Rays (80-81) at Boston Red Sox (80-81)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Red Sox Starter: Quinn Priester (0-0, 0 ERA)

Quinn Priester (0-0, 0 ERA) Rays Starter: Ryan Pepiot (8-7, 3.64 ERA)

Philadelphia Phillies (94-67) at Washington Nationals (71-90)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin (10-13, 4.22 ERA)

Jake Irvin (10-13, 4.22 ERA) Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola (13-8, 3.52 ERA)

Miami Marlins (61-100) at Toronto Blue Jays (74-87)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt (10-14, 4.16 ERA)

Chris Bassitt (10-14, 4.16 ERA) Marlins Starter: Ryan Weathers (4-6, 3.81 ERA)

Texas Rangers (77-84) at Los Angeles Angels (63-98)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California Angels Starter: Jack Kochanowicz (2-5, 4.01 ERA)

Jack Kochanowicz (2-5, 4.01 ERA) Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney (5-14, 4.28 ERA)

San Diego Padres (93-68) at Arizona Diamondbacks (88-73)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt (10-10, 4.8 ERA)

Brandon Pfaadt (10-10, 4.8 ERA) Padres Starter: Martín Pérez (5-5, 4.25 ERA)

Los Angeles Dodgers (97-64) at Colorado Rockies (61-100)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner (3-10, 4.66 ERA)

Ryan Feltner (3-10, 4.66 ERA) Dodgers Starter: Anthony Banda (3-2, 3.14 ERA)

New York Mets (87-72) at Milwaukee Brewers (93-68)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Brewers Starter: Colin Rea (12-5, 4.17 ERA)

Colin Rea (12-5, 4.17 ERA) Mets Starter: David Peterson (9-3, 3.08 ERA)

Houston Astros (88-73) at Cleveland Guardians (92-69)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio Guardians Starter: Nick Sandlin (8-0, 3.75 ERA)

Nick Sandlin (8-0, 3.75 ERA) Astros Starter: Ryan Gusto (0-0, 0 ERA)

Oakland Athletics (69-92) at Seattle Mariners (84-77)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert (8-12, 3.33 ERA)

Logan Gilbert (8-12, 3.33 ERA) Athletics Starter: Mitch Spence (8-9, 4.35 ERA)

Chicago White Sox (40-121) at Detroit Tigers (86-75)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan Tigers Starter: TBA

TBA White Sox Starter: Jonathan Cannon (4-10, 4.37 ERA)

Baltimore Orioles (90-71) at Minnesota Twins (82-79)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota Twins Starter: Bailey Ober (12-8, 3.94 ERA)

Bailey Ober (12-8, 3.94 ERA) Orioles Starter: Albert Suarez (8-7, 3.74 ERA)

Kansas City Royals (85-76) at Atlanta Braves (88-71)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 3:20 PM ET

3:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia Braves Starter: Charlie Morton (8-9, 4.08 ERA)

Charlie Morton (8-9, 4.08 ERA) Royals Starter: Alec Marsh (8-9, 4.65 ERA)

Cincinnati Reds (76-85) at Chicago Cubs (83-78)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 3:20 PM ET

3:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois Cubs Starter: Caleb Kilian (0-1, 7.94 ERA)

Caleb Kilian (0-1, 7.94 ERA) Reds Starter: Hunter Greene (9-5, 2.83 ERA)

