How to live stream NFL RedZone Week 4 with a free Fubo trial
Published 12:47 am Sunday, September 29, 2024
Follow your fantasy team, prop bets or just enjoy the best of the NFL this Sunday with NFL RedZone. Follow along and see every touchdown from every game during the afternoon, plus catch key drives live, watch the top highlights and find everything you need to stay on top of a busy day of football. Below you'll find all the matchups you'll see during Sunday's broadcast.
Watch Today’s Matchups on NFL RedZone
Regional restrictions may apply for streaming local games. Watch NFL RedZone to catch touchdowns and big plays from every game in and out of market.
|Matchup
|Time
|TV/Stream
|Odds
|Denver Broncos at New York Jets
|1:00 p.m. ET
|CBS | Paramount+, Fubo
|Favorite: Jets (-8)
Total: 39.5
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears
|1:00 p.m. ET
|FOX | Fubo
|Favorite: Bears (-3)
Total: 40.5
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|1:00 p.m. ET
|FOX | Fubo
|Favorite: Eagles (-1.5)
Total: 42
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts
|1:00 p.m. ET
|CBS | Paramount+, Fubo
|Favorite: Steelers (-2)
Total: 40
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons
|1:00 p.m. ET
|FOX | Fubo
|Favorite: Falcons (-3)
Total: 41
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers
|1:00 p.m. ET
|CBS | Paramount+, Fubo
|Favorite: Packers (-3)
Total: 44
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|Cincinnati Bengals at Carolina Panthers
|1:00 p.m. ET
|FOX | Fubo
|Favorite: Bengals (-4.5)
Total: 47
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans
|1:00 p.m. ET
|CBS | Paramount+, Fubo
|Favorite: Texans (-5.5)
Total: 44.5
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|New England Patriots at San Francisco 49ers
|4:05 p.m. ET
|FOX | Fubo
|Favorite: 49ers (-10.5)
Total: 40.5
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|Washington Commanders at Arizona Cardinals
|4:05 p.m. ET
|FOX | Fubo
|Favorite: Cardinals (-3.5)
Total: 49
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|Cleveland Browns at Las Vegas Raiders
|4:25 p.m. ET
|CBS | Paramount+, Fubo
|Favorite: Browns (-2.5)
Total: 36.5
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers
|4:25 p.m. ET
|CBS | Paramount+, Fubo
|Favorite: Chiefs (-7)
Total: 41.5
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
