Cardinals vs. Giants: Betting Preview for Sept. 29 Published 12:24 am Sunday, September 29, 2024

Hayden Birdsong will take the mound for the San Francisco Giants (80-81) on Sunday, Sept. 29 against the St. Louis Cardinals (82-79), who will counter with Michael McGreevy. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:05 p.m. ET at Oracle Park.

The Giants (-125), according to sportsbooks, are moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Cardinals (+105) The over/under for this matchup has been listed at 8.

Cardinals vs. Giants Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 29, 2024

Sunday, September 29, 2024 Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

3:05 p.m. ET Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: BSMW

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Giants -125

Giants -125 Moneyline Underdog: Cardinals +105

Cardinals +105 Over/Under: 8 runs (Over: -115, Under: -105)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

McGreevy heads to the mound for the Cardinals to make his third start of the season, seeking his third win.

He has started two games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

McGreevy has made two starts of five or more innings in two chances this season, and averages 5.0 frames when he pitches.

He has made three appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Cardinals Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals’ 164 home runs rank 23rd in Major League Baseball.

St. Louis is 19th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .392 this season.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks ninth among MLB teams.

St. Louis has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 666 (4.1 per game).

The Cardinals have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Cardinals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 10th with an average of 8.1 strikeouts per game.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.07 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

St. Louis has an 8.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in the majors.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.264 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.

