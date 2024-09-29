How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 29 Published 12:06 am Sunday, September 29, 2024

Mike Yastrzemski and the San Francisco Giants hit the field on Sunday at Oracle Park against Michael McGreevy, who is starting for the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 3:05 p.m. ET.

Cardinals vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 29, 2024

Sunday, September 29, 2024 Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

3:05 p.m. ET Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals have hit 164 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

St. Louis is 18th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .392 this season.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks ninth among MLB teams.

St. Louis has scored 666 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .311 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

The Cardinals rank 10th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.1 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis has the 17th-ranked ERA (4.07) in the majors this season.

St. Louis has an 8.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in the majors.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.264 WHIP this season, 19th in the majors.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will send McGreevy to the mound for his third start of the season.

The right-hander’s last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw five innings, giving up three earned runs while allowing four hits against the Colorado Rockies.

In two starts this season, he’s earned a quality start in one of them.

McGreevy has started two games this season, and he’s lasted five or more innings two times. He averages 5 innings per appearance.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in three chances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 9/24/2024 Rockies W 7-3 Away Michael McGreevy Ryan Feltner 9/25/2024 Rockies W 5-2 Away Erick Fedde Austin Gomber 9/26/2024 Rockies L 10-8 Away Kyle Gibson Kyle Freeland 9/27/2024 Giants W 6-3 Away Miles Mikolas Landen Roupp 9/28/2024 Giants L 6-5 Away Andre Pallante Tristan Beck 9/29/2024 Giants – Away Michael McGreevy Hayden Birdsong

