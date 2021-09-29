SP Cross Country girls finish 6th

South Panola Cross Country runners Idesha Bobo( left) and Gabriella Russo had Top 20 finishes in the girls 5K race at the Tupelo Invitational last Saturday.

The South Panola Cross Country team took part in the Tupelo Invitational and came away with a strong showing in the girls division where they finished sixth.

Idesha Bobo was the top Lady Tiger finisher in the girls 5K run with a time of 22:29 that was good for tenth place out of 133 runners. Classmate Gabriella Russo finished in 18th place with a time of 23:19.

In the boys division where South Panola finished 10th, Matthew Joyner ran the 5K event in a time of 19:29 while Will Davis garnered a 20:22 finish.

In the junior high boys two-mile run, Archer Vick finished with a time of 13:55 while the top Lady Tiger girl finisher was Aniyah Ford with a time of 16:37