Panola Roundup

Pro Roundup:

Darrell Henderson, Jr.,rushed 13 times for 53 yards and one touchdown and three catches for 29 yards in the L.A.Rams 27-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

College Roundup:

Eriq Kitchen had four tackles, two quarterback sacks and a fumble recovery in Southern Mississippi’s 21-9 loss to Troy.

Carl Robinson had one tackle in East Mississippi’s 56-3 win over Mississippi Delta.

Jordan Milton recorded three tackles in Holmes CC’s 51-20 loss to Northwest Mississippi CC.

Tyler Shorter registered four tackles and Steven Edwards added one in Northeast Mississippi CC’s 18-16 loss to Hinds.

Sylvonta Oliver had one tackle as Memphis defeated Mississippi State 31-29.

Patrick Shegog was 19-of-23 passing for 110 yards and 71 yards rushing in Delta State’s 27-26 loss to West Georgia.

D’Jordan Strong posted two tackles as No.17 Coastal Carolina edged Buffalo 28-25.

K.J. Jefferson threw for 366 yards and three touchdowns as No. 16 Arkansas defeated Georgia Southern 45-10.