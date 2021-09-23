Daniels-Hall

Mr. and Mrs. Mike Hall of Batesville announce the engagement of their daughter, Sydney Claire Hall, to Lucas Mitchell Daniels, son of Mr. and Mrs. Chris Henry of Batesville.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. E.V. Ware of Batesville, and the late Ann Hall and Mr. Larry Hall of Batesville.

The prospective groom is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Mitch Mills of Walnut, and Ms. Jackie Mills of Batesville, and the late Wallace Henry and Mrs. Peggy Henry of Batesville.

The bride-elect graduated from North Delta in 2017. She is a graduate of Northwest Community College where she studied Cosmetology. She is employed at Luxe Styling Studio in Oxford.

The prospective groom graduated from North Delta in 2018. He is employed at UPS in Batesville.

The wedding and reception are to take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, at The Gin in Nesbit.

The ceremony will be by invitation only.