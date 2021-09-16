Huddle House helping NP High School

Published 9:08 am Thursday, September 16, 2021

By Staff reports

Now through Oct. 8, the  Huddle House restaurant in Batesville is hosting a Back-to-School initiative benefitting North Panola High School, helping students get set up for success.

When customers visit the restaurant, they can choose to donate amounts starting at $1+ to a donation fund that will be given to the school to help with school supply costs for students in need.

Locals that donate $5+ will be gifted a one-time $5-off voucher as a special thank you for their support. At the end of the collection periods, 100 percent of the donations will be put on a gift card and given to the school to buy the items — 500 Huddle House pencils will be gifted as well.

Huddle House recognizes the importance of bringing the community together to help out.

