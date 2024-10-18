Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on October 19? Published 5:53 pm Friday, October 18, 2024

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal when the Nashville Predators face off against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

Forsberg has scored in two of four games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Red Wings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken six of them.

Forsberg has scored one goal on the power play.

Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages four shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

On defense, the Red Wings are giving up 15 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

So far this season, the Red Wings have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Saturday, October 19, 2024 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

