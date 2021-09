Tracy Sanders, 50, passed away in Boliver, TN., on Sept. 2, 2021. He was the husband of Kim Sanders of Pope.

Funeral services for Tracy will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5, at Sardis Lake Baptist Church. The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Pope.