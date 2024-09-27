How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 27 Published 9:06 am Friday, September 27, 2024

Heliot Ramos and the San Francisco Giants will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals and Alec Burleson on Friday at 10:15 p.m. ET, at Oracle Park.

Cardinals vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Friday, September 27, 2024

Friday, September 27, 2024 Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

10:15 p.m. ET Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals have hit 163 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the big leagues.

St. Louis is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .390 this season.

The Cardinals’ .246 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

St. Louis has scored 655 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Cardinals have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).

The Cardinals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 10th with an average of 8.1 strikeouts per game.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.07 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

St. Louis strikes out just 8.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.261 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (9-11) to the mound for his 32nd start this season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

He has 15 quality starts in 31 chances this season.

Mikolas will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 31 chances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 9/21/2024 Guardians W 6-5 Home Miles Mikolas Matthew Boyd 9/22/2024 Guardians W 2-1 Home Andre Pallante Gavin Williams 9/24/2024 Rockies W 7-3 Away Michael McGreevy Ryan Feltner 9/25/2024 Rockies W 5-2 Away Erick Fedde Austin Gomber 9/26/2024 Rockies L 10-8 Away Kyle Gibson Kyle Freeland 9/27/2024 Giants – Away Miles Mikolas Landen Roupp 9/28/2024 Giants – Away Andre Pallante Blake Snell 9/29/2024 Giants – Away Michael McGreevy Hayden Birdsong

