Kathie Sue White Rutherford, 67, passed away Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Como. She was born in Batesville June 12, 1954, to Lois and Gladys White.

Kathie was an active member of Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church on Highway 315 in Water Valley. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed listening to oldies country music and watching her favorite shows, The Young and the Restless and General Hospital.

Kathie will be remembered as a loving individual and a friend to all and anyone in need. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving family, which includes her daughter, Linda Tiner (Tom) of Harmontown; one son, Barton Rutherford (Jessica) of Pope; three sisters, Elizabeth Fleener (Edward) of Horn Lake, Charlotte Bannon (Chuck) of Nesbit, and Johnnie Shields of Courtland; three brothers, Gerald White (Anne) of Florida, Stephen White (Jeanette) of Teasdale and Rodney White of Oakland; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of twelve years, James Rutherford; one brother, Edward Dale White and her parents.

A memorial graveside service to celebrate Kathie’s life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 4, at 1 p.m. at Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville. Inturnment will follow at Pilgrim Rest Cemetery on Highway 315.

Ray-Nowell Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.