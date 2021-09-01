Panola County Jail Log 8/23-29/21

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

Aug. 23

Johnathan A. Griffin, 105 Fifth St., Crowder, charged with burglary of a commercial building.

Melvin Dewayne Webb, 206 North Park St., Apt. 32, Batesville, charged with simple assault and no tag.

Sherman Randell Hunt, 207 Henry Heafner Rd., Sardis, arrested on a contempt of court order from Batesville Municipal Court.

Aug. 24

Robert Tredale Porter, 5211 Nash Rd., Batesville, charged with driving with a suspended license, no insurance, and no headlights.

Tanya Michelle Potter, 101 Tubbs Rd., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Ashley Dawn Robinson, 101 Tubbs Rd., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

James Hunter Cole, 1928A Cotton Plant Rd., Batesville, arrested for violation of parole.

Melissa Arlene Simmons, 1691 Wilson Rd., Lot 6, Batesville, charged with burglary, petit larceny, and possession of a controlled substance.

Justin Scott Fredrick, 218 Broadway St., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant from Panola County Justice Court.

James Cameron Willard, 110 Edwards Rd., Sardis, charged with burglary and two counts of grand larceny.

Aug. 25

Roger Layne Randall, 20 Cedar Dr., Pope, charged with aggravated assault.

Quenten Cortez Taylor, 5781 Kentwood Dr., Horn Lake, charged with eluding (felony) a law enforcement officer.

Mario Antonio Danderidge, 712 Letha Wiley Rd., Sardis, charged with public drunkenness.

Aug. 26

Willie B. Ellis, Jr., 109 Edwards St., Batesville, charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and held on a bench warrant from Panola County Circuit.

Tracy Lamon Barksdale, Jr., 110 Martinez St., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant from Circuit Court.

Terry Savalas Calicutt, 85B Willow Rd., Sardis, charged with the sale of marijuana.

Deketrick Demond Porter, 1255 Mt. Level Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI (other), possession of marijuana, and no driver’s license.

George Wilbur Vining, 443 Mallard Point Rd., Batesville, charged with leaving the scene of an accident, careless driving, and DUI.

Hope Monique Rines, 2116 Four Hundred Rd., Dundee, charged with DUI.

Jalen Lamar Roberson, 1120 11th St., Lambert, charged with DUI and improper tag.

Aug. 27

Edward Gerald Manis, III, 2215 Plum Point Rd., Pope, arrested on a hold for Pike County Sheriff’s Office.

Marcus Teroye Dixon, III, 204 Arizona St., Batesville, charged with DUI.

Richard Akeem Buckley, 313 East Holly St., Charleston, charged with simple possession of a controlled substance and DUI.

Niesha Armstead, 1424 Fig Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI.

Quatasha Leandre Gilliam Johnson, 163 Murphy Rd., Charleston, charged with DUI.

Renna Louise Tucker, 540 Perkins Ave., Crowder, charged with DUI.

Joshua William Ashmore, Bonner Rd., Enid, charged with DUI.

Willie Spence Milam, III, 455 Liberty Hill Rd., Como, charged with DUI.

Ronald Allen Lawler, 108 Greer Dr., Water Valley, charged with driving with a suspended license.

Aredi Vazquez, 3558 Ladue St., Memphis, charged with no tag, no driver’s license, no insurance, and held on a warrant from Batesville Police Dept.

Wendy Mendoza, 3558 Ladue St., Memphis, charged with disorderly conduct.

Aug. 28

Jeremy O’neal Turner, 200 Ridge Rd., Courtland, charged with DUI, reckless driving, and no driver’s license.

Lee Andrew Crump, 18810 Hwy. 51N, Sardis, charged with aggravated assault.

Stefan Heath Davis, 146 Dawn Cove, Courtland, charged with malicious mischief and willful trespassing.

Patrick Centrell Nelson, 209 Warren St., Como, charged with DUI.

Whitnee Ashton Smith, 8720 Setter Lane, Olive Branch, arrested on a bench warrant from Circuit Clerk.

Stephon Deaon Sims, 6165 Landfill Rd., Crenshaw, charged with driving with a suspended license and an expired tag.

Craig James Breaux, 3912 Southdown, Houma, LA, charged with DUI and no insurance.

Aug. 29

Michael Jones, 105 Tubbs Rd., Batesville, charged with public drunkenness.

Michael Donyell Wright, 3810 O.B. McClinton Rd., Senatobia, arrested on a hold for the Miss. Dept. of Corrections.

Aylisha Marshun Kidd, 335 Shamrock Dr., Batesville, charged with shoplifting.

Joshua James Gentry, 195 Ridgecrest Dr., Pope, charged with DUI and leaving the scene of an accident.