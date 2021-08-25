NP Cougars open Friday against Marks

The North Panola Cougars will open up the eagerly awaited 2021 football season Friday when they host the M.S.Palmer (Marks) Dragons in a 7 p.m kickoff.

The Palmer Dragons of Region 3- 2A have one game already under their belts after defeating Ashland 48-0 last week.

North Panola meanwhile had its scheduled jamboree against Southaven cancelled.

The Cougars, under second-year head coach Randell Montgomery, are coming off a district championship last season and 8-2 record, losing to Noxubee County in the Class 3A semi-finals.

North Panola leads the All-Time series against the Dragons 11-6 which includes a 23-18 victory in the last meeting in 2019. Palmer has not won in Sardis since a 22-0 victory in 2011

The Cougars will be led by wide receiver/running back Limekiln Walls and sophomore wide receiver Jakyrejun Harrell who has already received a scholarship offer from Southern Mississippi.

Palmer under the direction of head coach Billy Fields will look to senior quarterback Xavier Valentine along with running back Marvin Sanders, Jr. to carry the load on offense.

Markel McNutt and Tre’Griffin anchor the Dragons defensive front.