Melanie Scott Yelton, 88

Melanie Scott Yelton, age 88, passed away Friday afternoon, August 20, 2021, at Baptist Memorial of North MS in Oxford. She was the widow of the late James A. Yelton.

A graveside service will be 11 a..m. Monday, Aug. 23, at Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville.

Melanie was born May 23, 1933, in Batesville to the late James Tate and Laura Profilet Scott. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Batesville. She was a retired school teacher having taught for 30 years. She enjoyed cooking for her family and friend, especially baking bread and caramel cakes.

Playing bridge was also a favorite pastime she enjoyed with her friends. She had a special loves for cats.

Melanie’s memory will be cherished by her three children, which includes two daughters, Ginger Hitt of Batesville, and Laura Woods of Batesville; her son, Andy Yelton (Alex) of Batesville; a sister, Mary Ann Lacy of El Dorado, AR; two grandchildren, Beth Ann Roy (Michael), Michael Woods (Paige); and four great-grandchildren, Tyler, Lydia, Connor and Vivian.

Along with her husband and parents, Melanie was preceded in death by her brother, James Tate “Bubba” Scott, Jr.