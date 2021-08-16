South Panola schools moving to distance learning

Released from the South Panola School District:

Due to the number of both positive COVID-19 cases and close contacts, South Panola School District has decided to transition ALL SCHOOLS in the district to distance learning for a 14 calendar day period beginning Tuesday, August 17, 2021. SPSD is committed to the safety and well being of our students and employees. Students will return to school Tuesday, Aug 31.

Students should be prepared to log in to Google Classroom for live instruction, activities, and assignments throughout each day. Teachers and staff will continue to report to school and provide instruction from their classrooms. Chromebooks are being sent home with students Monday (August 16, 2021). All students should be logged into their Google Classroom and ready to participate at 8 a.m. each day, and teachers will have live instruction schedules posted to their Google Classrooms by tomorrow morning (Aug 17). You will also be able to find the live instruction schedules on the SPSD website under the Distance Learning During Quarantine tab by tomorrow morning (Aug 17).

Parents and students can visit the SPSD website homepage, under the Distance Learning During Quarantine tab, for instructions on moving to the virtual setting. All teachers will be communicating with students through email and Google Classroom. Continue to check those platforms to get updated information from teachers.

Parents of students without internet access should contact their child’s school.

BES – 563-4596

BIS – 563-7834

BMS – 563-1924

BJHS – 563-4503

Pope – 563-3732

SPHS – 563-4756

Parents may pick up breakfast from 7 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. and lunch from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at their child’s school. At this time, students must be present in order to receive a meal. Please stay in your car. See locations listed below:

BES (662-563-6085) – Pull behind the cafeteria, close to visitor parking spaces at the front of the school

BIS ( 662-563-7072) – Pull in to the backdoor of the cafeteria, use the road between BIS and the Parent Center

BJHS and BMS (662-563-6086) – Pull to the backdoor of the BJHS cafeteria. Please use the cut through road going from BJH to BMS.

SPHS ( 662-563-4486) -Pull by the awning at the backside of the cafeteria.

Pope (662-563-1476) – Pull into the main parking lot and park. Call and let them know you have arrived.

Please send all questions and concerns to: news@spanola.net