Last shows for Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr. now thru Sunday
Tonight is “pay what you can” night at Panola Playhouse. Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr., is a terrific show with lots of energy. Final shows are tonight, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday afternoon. Tickets for any show can be purchased at the door or at this site: https://www.panolaplayhouse.com/tickets
You Might Like
Gang shootings, murders under investigation
Gang-related shootings have claimed the lives of two people in Panola County since Sunday a week ago and several others... read more