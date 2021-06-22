Panola County Jail Log 6/14-21

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

June 14

Randy Daniel House, 106 Bradford St., Batesville, charged with contempt of court, failure to appear (Batesville Municipal).

Devin Lonzo Draper, 91 Edward Smith Rd., Batesville, charged with failure to pay child support.

Jhakimbria Mylessa Towns, 694 Bethlehem Rd., Batesville, charged with simple assault.

Miaja Akira Chanel Roberson, 104 Hope Lane, Batesville, charged with domestic violence-simple assault.

Kelly Lee Chamblee, 1372B Sardis Lake Dr., Batesville, charged with contempt of court (Sardis Municipal) and possession of a controlled substance.

June 15

Anthony Wayne Self, 771 Askew Rd., Crenshaw, charged with simple domestic violence.

Shaneke Janet Burdette, 408 Wesson St., Como, charged with contempt of court (Sardis Municipal).

June 16

Houston Bradley Johnson, 46 CR 557, Oakland, charged with burglary, grand larceny, and conspiracy.

Darious Tavontae Ruffin, 7082 Hampton Dr., Horn Lake, charged with failure to yield and careless driving.

Erica Marrisha Oliver, 1581 Sanders Rd., Sardis, charged with disturbance of a family.

Kaley Brianna Long, 7105 Apache Dr., Olive Branch, charged with disturbance of a business and simple assault.

Jeremy Austin Blythe, 5300 Crawford Rd., Hernando, charged with aggravated assault and disturbance of a business.

June 17

Javontez Jaishoune Gale, 331 Hightower St., Sardis, charged with commercial burglary and grand larceny.

Edward Deshaun Ford, 949B Wells St. Ext., Cortland, charged with three counts of sale of methamphetamine.

Randy Lynn Tiner, 874 Upton Rd., Pope, arrested on a bench warrant from Panola County Circuit Court.

June 18

Janice Quincy Crossland, 1517 Highland Ave., Greenwood, charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Rickie Bernard Wright, 2149 Looxahoma-Tyro Rd., Senatobia, arrested on bench warrant from Panola County Circuit Court.

Irvinta Bertrez Young, 209 Pearl St., Sardis, charged with careless driving, possession of marijuana, driving with a suspended license, and contempt of court, failure to appear from Crenshaw Municipal Court.

Don Cam Plyler, 1406 CR 101, Coffeeville, charged with public drunkenness, felony malicious mischief, and disorderly conduct.

Vernon Eugene Haynes, 417 Dewberry St., Sardis, charged with failure to wear seatbelt and driving with a suspended license.

June 19

Jasmin Miranda Weaver, 7501 Hwy. 57, Lot 57, Vancleave, charged with shoplifting, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance.

Bronderious Lamontez Wright, 3297 Henderson Rd., Batesville, charged with three counts of aggravated assault.

Keydarious Sentale Key, 517 Harmon Rd., Batesville, simple domestic violence.

Lisa Franchester Windless, 9381 Charley Pride Hwy. N., Sledge, charged with driving with a suspended license.

June 20

Charles Kentrell Stokes, 106 South Ave., Crenshaw, charged with disturbing the peace, resisting arrest, public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct.

D’marius Antwone McMillan, 107 Broyles St., Batesville, charged with simple assault and no child restraint.

Anduan Jerrell Griffin, 6416A Barnacre Rd., Sardis, charged with disorderly conduct.

Zachary Dillard Brazelton, 11946 Hwy. 315W, Sardis, charged with contempt of court (Sardis Municipal).

June 21

Randy Daniel House, 106 Bradford St., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Kerrance Kinley Patterson, 206 MLK Dr., Batesville, was held while serving a sentence.