Batesville SpringFest 2021 Photo Gallery

An estimated 10-12,000 people visited the Batesville Downtown Square last weekend during the two days of music, rides, and general fun for kids and adults alike. The largest crowd was Saturday night during the performances of Steve Azar and headliner Frank Foster when tour managers estimated the crowd at 4,500 watching the show and another 2,000 enjoying the carnival rides located behind the stage. Next week’s edition will include photos of winners from the Cornhole Classic, the Bench Press competition, and many other awards presented by the City of Batesville and the Panola Partnership to local individuals and organizations. (Glennie Pou)