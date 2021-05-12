ND Camp of Champs set for June 14-17

The North Delta School will hold its Lady Wave Camp of Champs basketball camp June 14-17 from 8:30 to noon at the North Delta gym.

The camp is open to girls entering the 1st through 9th grades, and will be divided up by grade level.

Awards will be given for each skill competition for the different age groups in areas of 1-on-1, 3-on-3, hot shot and free throw shooting.

Each age group will test their skills in competitions of dribbling, passing, shooting and will receive ribbons for 1st-3rd place.

Each camper will receive a free camp T-shirt.

The cost of the camp is $70 with checks payable to North Delta School. A concession stand will be available each day for campers each day.

For more information contact coach Harrison Nickle at knickle@northdeltaschool.net