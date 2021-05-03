Haley Lynn Walls, 18

Haley Lynn Walls was born on Oct. 10, 2002, in Oxford, and passed on April 26, 2021, at the age of 18.

Haley was a beautiful young woman who was loved by all that knew her. She had a radiant personality and a heart of gold. She was a wonderful mother, daughter, and sister. She will always be remembered as the caring, loving, generous, outgoing person that she was.

She loved spending time with family, and having late night talks with her best friends Savannah and Jade. But what she loved most was being a mom to her sweet baby girl, Iyla Rose.

Services were held Friday, April 30, in the Henry Chapel of Seven Oaks Funeral Home in Water Valley with Bro. Billy Childs officiating.

Haley is survived by her daughter, Iyla Rose Jones; her mother Candice Walls of Courtland; her father, Rickey Lynn Walls II of Myrtle; her beloved brother Rickey Lynn Walls III; Austin Sartain and sister Makayla Fowler.

She will forever be in our hearts and prayers. Love you always.

Donation towards Haley’s services can be made here:

https://fundthefuneral.com/haley-lynn-walls