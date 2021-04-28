April 28, 2021

  • 72°

Green Wave season ends at Oak Hill

By Brad Greer

Published 2:00 pm Wednesday, April 28, 2021

The North Delta Green Wave baseball team saw their season come to an end with a 12-0 loss at Oak Hill Academy Thursday in game two of a best-of-three series in the North AAA State playoffs.  North Delta (4-18) lost the first game 21-7 to the Raiders Tuesday afternoon at home. Brett Goss makes a stretching tag of a runner in a game last week.

