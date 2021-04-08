Property Transfers 3/22-26

Property transfers between March 22 – 26, 2021, recorded with Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Rickey Johnson, Christopher Johnson, Larry Johnson, Cecelia Johnson, Phyllis Johnson and Marilyn Johnson to Shacarta Johnson, A fractional part of Section 28, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Willow Birch Properties, LLC to Charlie R. Parham and Robbin M. Parham, Lots 11 and 12 of Chickasaw Hills Subdivision.

Melinda Meadows, John Oscar Greene, III, John R. Wilkerson, Jr. to Barry Franklin Greene, A fractional part of Section 28, Township 9, Range 5 West.

Cathy S. Rudd to Jimmy Louis Rudd and Diana Ford Rudd,

Southwest Quarter of Section 26, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Charles David Overton, Jr. and Amanda D. Overton to RE Development, LLC, Part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 8, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Kimberly H. King to James Hicks, Part of Lot 3, Block 15, Town of Pope.

Scarlet Investments, LLC to Laurie Swindle, Lot 33 of Parkway Court Subdivision.

Terry G. Pratt and Chesley S. Pratt to CT Investments, LLC, Lots 20, 21 of the Plum Point Subdivision.

Carolyn Siggers to Charlee Lynn Brown, Fraction of the Southwest Quarter of Section 21, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Jennifer Alexander to Michael Daniel Westerfield and Haley N. Westerfield, Northeast Quarter of Section 14, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Prince Development, LLC to AASG, LLC, A part of the Southeast corner of Section 27, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Prince Oil Company, Inc. to AASG, LLC, A part of the Southeast corner of Section 27, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Estate of Jackie Goad Pearson to Jacqueline Paige Evans, A fraction of Section 21, Township 9, Range 9 West, and South Half of Section 16, Township 9, Range 9 West.

Estate of Jackie Goad Pearson to Jacqueline Paige Evans, Southeast Quarter of Southeast Quarter of Section 36, Township 9, Range 8 West, and a fractional part of Section 36, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

Estate of Jackie Goad Pearson to Jacqueline Paige Evans, North Half of Section 21, Township 9 South, Range 9 West.

Estate of Jackie Goad Pearson to Larry Anthony Trusty, Southeast Quarter of Northeast Quarter of Section 14, Township 9, Range 9 West, and the Southwest corner of Lot 12 of the Parkview Subdivision.

Randall Tutor and Irene Tutor to Hunter A. Bradley and Sydney P. Bradley, A parcel located in the Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 21, and the Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 22, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Rebecca M. Kuvers to Rebecca M. Kuvers and Edvards Mikelis Kuvers, Southwest Quarter of Section 2, Township 10 South, Range 8 West.

Treasurer Loans of Batesville, Inc. to Sammie Pierce, A part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 21, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Bobby L. Sanford to Felice Ford, Section 2, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Tucker L. Henley and Jann C. Henley to Sunrise Hills, LLC, Lot 52 of the Jarratt Subdivision.

Fannie Lucille Morris Baker, Charlotte Jean Morris Sandlin and Teresa Dale Morris Neal to Jon Klytta, A part of the South Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 19, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Sarah Dilmore Austin to Nolan F. West, Part of Section 2, 11, 13 and 14, all in Township 9 South, Range 9 West.

Covenant Logistics, LLC to FSB & Co., LLC, Part of Section 10 and 11, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

First Judicial District

High Sierra Tax Sale Properties, LLC to Willie Leverson, Part of Lot 39, Block 10, Ward Reservation.

Ester Mae Wilbourn to Terry L. Wilbourn, A part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 36, Township 6 South, Range 6 West.

Josephine Lamar to Ulysses Wilbourn, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 27, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

Tiffany Fonville to Alisha S. Fonville, A part of Section 30, Township 6, Range 5.

Woodmark Investments, LLC to Carnell Moten, Part of the Northeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 2, Township 7, Range 9.

Hannah George Vigil and Joshua Christian George to Pamela Cabatac George, Part of the North Half of the Southwest Quarter of Section 14, Township 7, Range 6.

Rodney W. Overall to Justin B. Dabbs, A part of the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 33, Township 6 South, Range 5 West.

Samuel P. Ledet and Lisa L. Ledet to Dennis Roy Adams, Northwest Quarter of Section 23, Township 7 South, Range 8 West.

James R. Pitcock to Woodmark Investments, LLC, Part of Lots 94 and 96, Block 26 of Juanita Reservation.

Leslie L. Benner and Jeanette Benner, Natascha Hughes, Part of Lot 35 of Panola County Farms Subdivision.

Mary Sanders to James Dean, A fraction of Block 24, Juanita Reservation.