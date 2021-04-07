Sardis Lions Club Turkey Hunt
Winners of last year’s turkey hunt were (left) Greg Garrett and Hunter Garrett with first place, and Will Russell and Reed Russell with second place. This year’s hunt will be Saturday, April 10. To enter the hunt contact JoJo Still (487-7206), Jeff Scruggs (901-413-9864), or Rivers McArthur (934-5243).
