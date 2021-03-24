March 24, 2021

South Panola Schools Will Have Online Classes Thursday due to Severe Weather Warnings

By Staff reports

Published 4:37 pm Wednesday, March 24, 2021

South Panola School District announced all in-person classes are cancelled on  Thursday, March 25.  Students and teachers will transition to distance learning for the day.

Students and parents can go to the South Panola School District website, inclement weather tab ad their email for distance learning instructions.

The South Panola district offices will be closed on Thursday, March 25.

