Funeral services for Mrs. Peggy Rose McCullar Guest of Winona will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 19, at Love Joy

Methodist Church near Pope, with Rev. Terry Corley officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be at the church on Friday, from 1:00 p.m. until service time.

Mrs. Guest, 87, passed away on Tuesday, March 16, at St. Dominic Medical Center in Jackson. She was born in Panola County

on August 14, 1933, and was the daughter of the late Earl and Ruby Gross McCullar. She was a homemaker who loved taking

care of her family and enjoyed garage sales. She was a member of North Winona Baptist Church in Winona. In addition to her

parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alva Guest; two sisters; and three brothers.

Survivors include one daughter, Diane Hodges Wier (Jimmy) of Winona; one sister, Louise McCullar Smith of Batesville; three grandchildren; and Coby Wier of Kosciusko; four great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made to Love Joy Cemetery Fund.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona (www.ofhwinona.com) is handling arrangements.